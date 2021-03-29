Ashley man charged in road rage shooting

Mar. 29—An Ashley man fired a gunshot at another motorist during a fit of road rage last week, police said.

Robert Alan Cipollini, 46, was jailed without bail on aggravated assault charges alleging he fired a 9mm pistol at the driver of a vehicle that had been tailgating him Friday.

Police said the victim reported a man later identified as Cipollini had fired a shot at him at North Main and Mary streets shortly before 11 a.m.

The victim told police he had been driving behind Cipollini when Cipollini turned on his hazard lights and stopped in the road.

Cipollini got out of his vehicle and the victim pulled alongside him, expecting a verbal exchange, police said. Instead, Cipollini pulled a pistol, which he fired as the victim drove away, police said.

Police found Cipollini's vehicle on Mary Street and seized it, obtaining a warrant to search its contents.

Then on Saturday, Cipollini showed up at police headquarters saying he wanted to discuss the incident.

Cipollini said the victim had been tailgating him and driving recklessly, so he stopped his vehicle near his home.

According to Cipollini's account, the victim made a hand gesture in the form of a gun, prompting him to fire a pellet gun as the victim drove away.

However, police say they recovered a spent 9mm shell casing at the scene of the crime and that witnesses reported seeing Cipollini firing a handgun and hearing a gunshot.

Police charged Cipollini with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm as a felon, reckless endangerment, making terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel arraigned Cipollini on the charges Saturday and denied bail, deeming Cipollini a danger to the community.

Cipollini was being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a preliminary hearing set for April 7.

