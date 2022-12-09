Ashley man sentenced in road rage shooting

Dec. 8—WILKES-BARRE — An Ashley man who admitted to illegally possessing a firearm used in a shooting during a reported road rage incident was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

Robert Alan Cipollini, 48, of Mary Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to three-to-six years in state prison on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm. Cipollini pled guilty to the charge Oct. 25.

Ashley police in court records say Cipollini fired a round from a 9mm handgun during a dispute with another driver in the area of 131 N. Main St. on March 26, 2021.

Cipollini claimed the other driver was tailgating him as he drove south on North Main Street. He told police, court records say, he stopped and the other driver made a hand gesture in the form of a gun.

The other driver told police Cipollini fired the round as he drove away after words were exchanged between the two.

Police recovered a 9mm shell casing in the area of the shooting.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct against Cipollini.

Prosecutors said Cipollini is prohibited from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.

Cipollini said the firearm was registered to his girlfriend.

Vough ordered the firearm to be destroyed.