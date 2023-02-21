Ashley police arrest man after finding firearm, marijuana edibles

Feb. 21—ASHLEY — A traffic stop for an expired registration resulted in the arrest of an Edwardsville man after police in Ashley allegedly found a firearm, packaged marijuana edibles and $25,000 cash.

Luis Angel Colon, 34, of Church Street, was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped in the area of South Main and Cook streets for an expired registration just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to court records.

Police said Colon was extremely nervous during the encounter.

A 13-year-old girl was seated in the cargo area of the Jeep next to a book bag.

A marijuana vape cartridge was found in Colon's pockets during a pat-down search, court records say.

Colon also allegedly removed a knife from his pockets that he dropped onto the ground.

Police in court records say Colon admitted he did not have a marijuana medical card.

The driver granted permission for police to search the vehicle.

Police searched the book bag that contained 13 bags of marijuana edibles and a lock box with a key code, court records say.

Without being asked, Colon yelled out the pin code to open the lock box that contained a loaded firearm and a bag of medical marijuana in a woman's name.

Police further found $25,000 cash rolled up inside the vehicle, court records say.

Colon was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, firearms not to be carried without a license and endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby in Wright Township and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.