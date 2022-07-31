Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.03

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of September to A$0.03. This makes the dividend yield 7.7%, which is above the industry average.

Ashley Services Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Ashley Services Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 48.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Ashley Services Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.046 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Ashley Services Group has been growing its earnings per share at 48% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Ashley Services Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ashley Services Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Ashley Services Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

