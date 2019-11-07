Is Ashley Services Group Limited's (ASX:ASH) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

Ross Shrimpton has been the CEO of Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) since 2017. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Ross Shrimpton's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Ashley Services Group Limited has a market cap of AU$48m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$425k for the year to June 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 42% over the year before. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth AU$404k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below AU$290m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be AU$378k.

That means Ross Shrimpton receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Ashley Services Group has changed from year to year.

Is Ashley Services Group Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Ashley Services Group Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 139% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 14% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ashley Services Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Ashley Services Group Limited for providing a total return of 207% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Ross Shrimpton is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Although the pay is a normal amount, some shareholders probably consider it fair or modest, given the good performance of the stock. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Ashley Services Group shares with their own money (free access).

