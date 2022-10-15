Ashley Services Group Limited's (ASX:ASH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 6.3% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Ashley Services Group (ASX:ASH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Ashley Services Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ashley Services Group is:

36% = AU$11m ÷ AU$32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.36 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Ashley Services Group's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

To begin with, Ashley Services Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Ashley Services Group's considerable five year net income growth of 37% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ashley Services Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Ashley Services Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Ashley Services Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 74% (implying that it keeps only 26% of profits) for Ashley Services Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Moreover, Ashley Services Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ashley Services Group's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Ashley Services Group's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

