Ashley Tisdale "Never" Thought Zac Efron Was Hot
Ashley Tisdale shares why she never looked at her "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron in any sort of romantic way. Get the scoop!
Ashley Tisdale shares why she never looked at her "High School Musical" co-star Zac Efron in any sort of romantic way. Get the scoop!
Lindsay Lohan recently spoke about her comeback and the reason she thinks social media would have helped her when she was a young star. Lohan is appearing in "Falling for Christmas."
Video of Emily Henegar and how Cookies in the Kitchen started.
Former President Trump projected Republicans will take control of the House and potentially the Senate in next week’s midterm elections during an interview with conservative podcast host Chris Stigall. “I think that we have a good chance at the Senate,” Trump said on an episode of “The Chris Stigall Show” published on Tuesday. “Good chance,…
For the first time ever, Knockouts on The Voice are featuring three-way knockouts in which the coaches group three of their artists to perform against each other with only one moving on to the live playoffs. A twist that coach Blake Shelton was not super keen on, after all three of his artists delivered solid performances. "This is awful," said Blake following the performances. "You guys all did incredible. Two of you were supposed to suck!" While R&B singer Kevin Hawkins seemed like the artist who would have won the round,he was sort of semi-sabotaged by his own coach after Blake advised him to use more of his full voice rather than his falsetto, which John Legend described as "a little bit disjointed." However, Blake took responsibility for the choice, as he shared, "In rehearsal, Kevin was probably 80% in the falsetto, and I'm the one that said, 'Hey, man, give me some more of the full voice.' I take responsibility. That's why that happened." Blake had such a tough time picking the winner of the round, that he joked he was quitting as he exclaimed, "I quit. I'm quitting the show right now. You guys broke me. You three broke me! I quit. Bye bye." Maybe a little foreshadowing, since Blake did in fact reveal earlier this month that he is leaving The Voice after 23 seasons, and Monday's episode was likely taped prior to that announcement. But before he made that tough decision, he still had to choose the winner of the knockout and that was indie-pop stylist Bodie.
With the final season of "Dead to Me" dropping on Netflix on Nov. 17, Applegate said, "This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that."
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
"I failed to make the correlation between the booze and my private parts not working," Perry wrote in his new book. "So I was walking around the planet thinking sex was something for other people for a long time."
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Warner Bros.Deep into the sodden, beige-steel milieu of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s marquee superhero debut, Black Adam and Hawkman lock eyes in a bombed-out apartment building. The pair are debating the ethics of world-saving—if it is ever okay to take a life while hunting down the primordial evils that haunt the DC universe. Black Adam is about as ancillary as a comic character can be, and Hawkman is somehow even more obscure—so how does direc
Addison Rae showed off her sculpted abs and legs in a naked dress for Halloween, and she posted some new photos on IG. Addison loves doing butt workouts.
Mind: blown.View Entire Post ›
Heidi Klum just posted an Instagram photo showing off her toned body in preparation for her Halloween costume. Heidi is big on stay active throughout the day.
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: Flo, the Progressive Insurance salesperson.
Elon Musk said Twitter accounts impersonating him with the same name, profile picture, and tweets "already happens very frequently."
“It wasn't as sexy as it might look,” the singer-actress told PEOPLE at the series' N.Y.C. premiere
The first time the internet saw DCU Superman star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher, it howled in collective laughter over the terrible wig. Four years later, fans are losing their minds that Hollywood’s leading himbo won’t be reprising the role after season three ends. One obvious explanation for why is that Cavill has signed on to shoot a new Superman movie, but fans think the real reason Cavill is leaving is that he’s tired of fighting with Netflix to keep
The family of four dressed up in all white as angels to celebrate the holiday
The 20-year-old singer posted a photo of her with 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford — and seemed to troll critics of their age gap.
As anticipation ramps up for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, some fans are already looking ahead to a possible Black Panther 3. By now, Marvel Studios would have usually announced the third entry in the Wakanda franchise, but the company is keeping things more secretive with the Multiverse Saga than it did with the Infinity Saga. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom doesn’t care about timelines and schedules, so they want to know about Black Panther 3 right now.
The pair performed "Lay Me Down," Willie and Loretta’s first and only collaboration.
Author Julie Powell, whose book Julie and Julia was turned into a hit 2009 movie starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, died of cardiac arrest on October 26 at the age of 49, according to a new report from the New York Times. But it’s Powell’s last tweet, sent the day before she died, that’s garnered a lot of attention on social media as fans try to make sense of the tragedy.