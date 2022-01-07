Ashli Babbitt’s husband says she wouldn’t be dead if he were there: ‘We never would’ve been in the Capitol’

The husband of U.S. Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt said that she wouldn’t have died if he had accompanied her to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Aaron Babbit said in a recent interview with TMZ that he wasn’t with his late wife during the deadly riot because he was back in California running their business.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, was part of a violent mob of Trump-supporting rioters who stormed the nation’s capital a year ago in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results. She was shot by Capitol Police while the rioters moved toward the House chamber.

But according to her husband, they simply wouldn’t have been there had he gone with her.

“Of course” he wishes he had been there, he said in the 90-second TMZ video. “I’m far from a controlling person, but I like to control my environment … when it comes to my wife. And nobody is going to watch over her or, you know, watch her back better than what I could have.”

When asked how he would have protected her, he responded: “We would never have been in the Capitol, for one. That never would’ve happened… I wouldn’t have gone in there. I don’t like crowds, and neither does she, which shocked me.”

“I wouldn’t have been there, it’s not my scene,” he added.

“I would’ve noticed that something wrong was going on around there. I mean, I’m a very vigilant person,” said the grieving husband. “A lot of the people who were there that I do talk to, they say they saw these people changing clothes (and) riling up the crowds. They saw all this. I’m pretty sure I would have been able to pick that out fairly quickly as well.”