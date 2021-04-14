Ashli Babbitt: Police officer will not face charges in fatal shooting at Capitol riot

Oliver O'Connell
·1 min read
(Independent)
(Independent)

A US Capitol police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the 6 January riot.

Ms Babbitt was shot as she attempted to beach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters stormed Congress. The incident was caught on camera.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC made the decision saying that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Ms Babbitt’s civil rights were violated.

It was determined that it was reasonable to believe that the unnamed officer acted out of self defence or in the line of duty, defending lawmakers and congressional staff as they fled the House chamber.

Prosecutors informed Congress and Ms Babbitt’s family on Wednesday of their decision.

A statement by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said that the Department of Justice will not pursue criminal charges against the officer having studied footage of the incident posted to social media, as well as statements from the officer involved, and other witnesses.

The shooting of Ms Babbitt is one of the defining moments of the siege of the Capitol, with footage quickly going viral on the day.

In their statement, prosecutors acknowledge the tragic loss of Ms Babbitt’s life and offer condolences to her family.

More follows...

Read More

Biden picks up toy belonging to daughter of slain Capitol officer during memorial

Biden speech - live: President to announce Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden administration spending $3bn to combat vaccine hesitancy

Recommended Stories

  • NC ROTC student, who is Black, practiced drills with fake gun. A neighbor called police.

    A family struggles with what might have happened — and how anyone could see a teen in an ROTC T-shirt carrying a wooden gun that resembles a musket as a threat.

  • Video of Black man being accosted for walking ‘in the wrong neighbourhood’ goes viral

    ‘You better start walking right now. … You’re in the wrong neighbourhood motherf*****. Get out’

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Q&A: What are vaccine passports, and why do some people hate them so much?

    We explain what vaccine passports are, how they work, where they've been implemented, and why some people object to them.

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Biden to detail pullout plans for last troops in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden is planning to announce his plans to withdraw remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan, declaring that the Sept. 11 attacks “cannot explain” why American forces should still be there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States. The U.S. cannot continue to pour resources into an intractable war and expect different results, Biden says in excerpts released ahead of an afternoon address in which he intends to detail his withdrawal timeline. The drawdown would begin rather than conclude by May 1, which has been the deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement the Trump administration reached with the Taliban last year.

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • MLS 2021: Players young and old to watch in new MLS season

    Nobody was better at finding the back of the net than Diego Rossi of Los Angeles FC a season ago. Alejandro Pozuelo is the reigning league MVP in Toronto and nobody was better in goal than Philadelphia’s Andre Blake. Now players like Caden Clark, Cade Cowell, Ayo Akinola and Emanuel Reynoso are being talked about as potential breakout stars for the Major League Soccer season.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but supply shortages have appeared in some areas.

  • Boris Johnson could be seen as ‘truly historic figure’ in 100 years' time, says Anthony Seldon

    Boris Johnson could “very easily” be seen as “a truly historic figure” in 100 years’ time according to the unofficial biographer of 10 Downing Street. Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written biographies of Prime Ministers going back to Winston Churchill, said while "the jury is out," history was beckoning the Prime Minister. He added: "He could very easily be one of those figures who people still in 100 years talk about as a truly historic figure who made the weather. I mean, Boris Johnson is a weather maker.” Sir Anthony, widely acknowledged to be a national authority on all matters to do with 10 Downing Street, warned that “anyone who writes off Boris Johnson is, I think, letting their prejudice take over. “Historically, he has been in charge of the country at the time of Brexit and Covid, two massive events in British history. And he won a landslide. “You don't have to be well organised as PM. You just need to have people around you.” Speaking to today’s Chopper’s Politics podcast, Sir Anthony added: “Whatever one thinks about Brexit, it was a historic decision and execution. So the jury's out. “If he can stabilise the country, the economy and society, if he can do something for levelling up and also with COP 26 - Carrie Symonds very keen by his side on that, they're a very strong double act." Turning to the problems facing David Cameron, who is under fire for texting the Chancellor Rishi Sunak when he was working for financial company Greensill, Sir Anthony said: "I think that it is a service to have been Prime Minister and you have to give back to the country. I think you have a duty to ensure that you do something that is going to benefit people, in a not dissimilar way to the monarchy." Sir Anthony advised Mr Cameron "to find his niche, something that truly he believes in, which people can respect and admire and think is appropriate... he has to find something that gains respect and trust". Listen to the full interview with Sir Anthony Seldon on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with Tobias Ellwood MP, chairman of the Defence select committe, and Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, on the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.

  • Louisiana capsizing: 12 lost at sea after ‘microburst’ storm hits coast

    State senator ‘praying for everyone’ caught in strong winds that capsized a 129-foot vessel on Tuesday

  • Niger school blaze: Trapped children die in Niamey

    The fire in Niamey engulfed straw classrooms and those in the nursery could not escape.

  • Politics latest news: David Cameron hung out to dry but Tories close ranks on Greensill inquiry

    Civil servant allowed to join Greensill while working in Whitehall Lord Frost to hold Brussels talks over NI trade tensions Cameron-Greensill lobbying scandal: the facts, explained Coronavirus latest news: EU Commission 'not to renew' AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson contracts Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Conservative MPs were quick to criticise David Cameron during a debate on lobbying and sleaze - but closed ranks over Labour's call to launch a new Parliament-led inquiry into the Greensill scandal. Several Tories distanced the party from the actions of the former prime minister during this afternoon's opposition day debate, amid an onslaught of accusations from opposition MPs that the party had returned to the "Tory sleaze" of the 1990s. Andrew Bowie, the MP for West Aberdeenshire, said: ": "We all condemn the actions that are alleged to have taken place regarding Greensill and the involvement of the former prime minister. It leaves a bad taste in the mouth." Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: "The revelations and allegations that have come to light in recent days are clearly concerning and do raise a number of very serious questions. Sir Bob Seely noted the former prime minister "may or may not be flawed", adding: "I hope in some way he can explain himself rather better than he's doing." William Wragg, MP for Hazel Grove, said it was "not seemly" of Mr Cameron to have issued his statement during the mourning period for the Duke of Edinburgh, but stressed the focus on him was likely a "red herring". "It is no doubt a tasteless, slapdash and unbecoming episode for any former prime minister, but is it the central issue?" he added. Earlier today Boris Johnson suggested that some of the "boundaries" between civil servants and business have not been "properly understood". The Prime Minister yesterday refused to give his old university pal his backing, saying it was "a matter for the Boardman review". Follow the latest updates below.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Police officer charged with manslaughter as memorial fund raises half a million

    Follow for latest updates