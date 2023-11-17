Murderer of Irish schoolteacher Ashling Murphy sentenced to life in prison

Ashling Murphy was running along a canal when she was murdered in Jan 2022 - Facebook/Facebook

The murderer of a primary school teacher was sentenced to life in prison by an Irish court on Friday, after her boyfriend told the killer he was “the epitome of pure evil”.

Jozef Puska murdered 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in a random attack as she exercised along the Grand Canal in the town of Tullamore, on the afternoon of Jan 12.

The 33-year-old Puska, who lived in the Offaly town and was originally from Slovakia, was given a life sentence one week after he was found guilty of stabbing Ms Murphy 11 times following a three-week trial.

Jozef Puska was described as 'the epitome of pure evil'

Mr Justice Hunt said the sentence was “wholly deserved” and that, if he had the power, he would have considered a whole life tariff for the father of five, who had never met Ms Murphy before the attack.

Ms Murphy’s partner of six years, Ryan Casey, told the court the “horrific and completely evil taking of her life is our life sentence”.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Casey said: “She was only 23. She had so much more life and love to give and was taken from us far too soon.” He went on to describe how they met at a disco when they were both 15.

Mr Casey told Puska: “I will say to you, you have no idea the love and connection we shared, you have no idea the love we had for each other.

“Because of you I lost my Ashling, I have lost everything I have ever wanted in life. I will never get to marry my soulmate or see her smile again. I will have to carry on without her and remember her longer than I have known her.”

Ms Murphy's student in a guard of honour for the 23-year-old last year - CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

He added: “You smirked, you smiled, and showed zero remorse throughout this trial, that sums you up as the epitome of pure evil.

“You will never ever harm a woman again and when your day of reckoning comes may you be in hell a whole half hour before God even knows you are dead.”

Kathleen Murphy said the “monster” who murdered her daughter should never see the light of day again and that her death had left “such a void in our home, I can’t bear it”.

The murder caused shock across Ireland and the UK, prompting calls for more to be done about femicide, and with vigils being held as far away as New York and Melbourne.

