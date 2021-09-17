Ashmore Among Top Funds With Exposure to China’s Evergrande

Lucca de Paoli
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of emerging markets’ biggest investors had significant holdings in the bonds of troubled real estate giant China Evergrande Group, according to their latest filings.

Ashmore Group Plc, a London-based money manager that specializes in buying emerging-market debt, was one of the biggest holders of the company’s bonds with more than $400 million worth, according to data compiled by Bloomberg based on end of June filings. Rules on how funds disclose their holdings vary in different countries.

BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and HSBC Holdings Plc were also large owners, many of them held by vehicles that focus on riskier emerging market or Asian credits. The size of the companies’ holdings may have changed since the fund documents were filed. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Co. have been hired as advisers by some bondholders.

Read more: Evergrande Bondholders Race to Organize as Debt Crunch Looms

