Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of UK£0.048

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Ashmore Group PLC's (LON:ASHM) investors are due to receive a payment of UK£0.048 per share on 30th of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for Ashmore Group

Ashmore Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Ashmore Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 28.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is definitely on the higher side.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Ashmore Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was UK£0.14 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was UK£0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.9% per year. Growth of 2.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

We Really Like Ashmore Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ashmore Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

