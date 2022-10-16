Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.121

The board of Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 9th of December, with investors receiving £0.121 per share. This makes the dividend yield 9.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Ashmore Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Ashmore Group's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.3%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 113%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Ashmore Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.146 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.169. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Ashmore Group's EPS has declined at around 12% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Ashmore Group's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Ashmore Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Ashmore Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

