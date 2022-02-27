Ashmore Group (LON:ASHM) Will Pay A Dividend Of UK£0.048

Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) will pay a dividend of UK£0.048 on the 30th of March. The dividend yield will be 6.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Ashmore Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Ashmore Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 29.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 77%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Ashmore Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from UK£0.14 to UK£0.17. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 2.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 2.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

We Really Like Ashmore Group's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Ashmore Group might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Ashmore Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Ashmore Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

