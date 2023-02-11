Ashmore Group's (LON:ASHM) Dividend Will Be £0.048

Ashmore Group PLC's (LON:ASHM) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.048 per share on 29th of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Ashmore Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 92% of cash flows. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 171.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 110%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Ashmore Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.146, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.169. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Earnings per share has been sinking by 24% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Ashmore Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious. Is Ashmore Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

