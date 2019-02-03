Is Ashok Leyland Limited’s (NSE:ASHOKLEY) CEO Salary Justified?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Vinod Dasari became the CEO of Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE:ASHOKLEY) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

See our latest analysis for Ashok Leyland

How Does Vinod Dasari’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Ashok Leyland Limited is worth ₹245b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹188m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹57m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹143b to ₹457b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹44m.

Thus we can conclude that Vinod Dasari receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Ashok Leyland Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Ashok Leyland has changed from year to year.

NSEI:ASHOKLEY CEO Compensation February 3rd 19 More

Is Ashok Leyland Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Ashok Leyland Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 55% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 30% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Ashok Leyland Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 3.7% over three years, many shareholders in Ashok Leyland Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Ashok Leyland Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is positive, we’d say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Ashok Leyland.

Or you could feast your eyes on this interactive graph depicting past earnings, cash flow and revenue.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



