ASHP Calls on Trump Administration to Give States Access to Drugs Needed to Treat Ventilated COVID-19 Patients

Shortages of Critical Medications Threaten Care for COVID-19, Critically Ill Patients

BETHESDA, Md., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) asked the Trump Administration to take steps, including releasing drugs from the Strategic National Stockpile to states hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing the quota for new production of opioids, to address critical shortages of medications needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

Opioids, sedatives, and paralytics are employed to ensure the successful use of ventilators. In a letter sent yesterday to Vice President Michael Pence, ASHP noted that the use of these medications has spiked as COVID-19 patient surge builds, and demand is outpacing supply and exhausting current allocations.

"Even if hospitals had all of the ventilators needed to keep patients alive, this critical shortage of medications could make it impossible to maintain COVID-19 patients on those ventilators, and therefore result in harm," said ASHP CEO Paul W. Abramowitz, Pharm.D., Sc.D. (Hon.), FASHP. "It is imperative that the manufacturing of these medications be increased immediately and available supply is allocated based on current projections of critical care patient volume, rather than based on historical allocations, which do not reflect current need."

Some of these medications, including fentanyl, morphine, and hydromorphone, have been on the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) shortage list for months. In some cases, hospitals are scrambling to replenish dwindling stock with only hours before they run out completely. This need will grow exponentially over the next few weeks as case numbers climb nationally.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, ASHP has reached out to federal agencies and Congress to protect our critical drug supply. Along with the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and others, ASHP sent the Drug Enforcement Administration a letter requesting that they immediately increase allocation of annual production quota for supportive opioids to manufacturers and 503B outsourcing facilities.

ASHP has also worked closely with the FDA to mitigate potential and ongoing shortages and requested additional regulatory flexibilities for hospitals and 503B outsourcing facilities to compound essential medications.

About ASHP
ASHP represents pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in acute and ambulatory settings. The organization's nearly 55,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For more than 75 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP's website, ashp.org, or its consumer website, SafeMedication.com.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashp-calls-on-trump-administration-to-give-states-access-to-drugs-needed-to-treat-ventilated-covid-19-patients-301035411.html

SOURCE American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

  • Confirmed coronavirus cases reach one million worldwide
    Yahoo News

    Confirmed coronavirus cases reach one million worldwide

    The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe reached one million on Thursday, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 50,000 reported deaths from the virus so far, including thousands in the United States, China, Iran and large numbers in such European countries as Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Roughly half of the world's population has been in some kind of lockdown or settle-in-place order to limit movement and the spread of the pandemic, including all of India's 1.3 billion people.

  • Flattening the curve on coronavirus: What California and Washington can teach the world
    Yahoo News

    Flattening the curve on coronavirus: What California and Washington can teach the world

    On Friday Dr. Deborah Birx, the U.S. coronavirus response coordinator, praised California and Washington state for their social distancing efforts, claiming that they may have already slowed the spread of the virus and should serve as models for the rest of the nation. “We really do appreciate the work of the citizens of California and Washington state, because we do see that their curve is different,” Birx said at the daily White House briefing. “Their curve is different from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — and we really believe that the work that every citizen is doing in those states is making a difference.”

  • A national lockdown to stop coronavirus? Trump is 'thinking about doing that'
    Yahoo News

    A national lockdown to stop coronavirus? Trump is 'thinking about doing that'

    President Trump shied away Wednesday from issuing domestic travel restrictions or a national lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that, in a best-case scenario, is expected to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans. Asked at a White House briefing if he was considering limiting domestic air travel, Trump said he was thinking about it, a phrase he frequently applies to subjects he wishes to avoid discussing. We're thinking about doing that, but at the same time we just, to start these airlines and to start this whole thing over again is very tough, John [Roberts, Fox News reporter].

  • Dr. Fauci Shuts Down ‘Fox & Friends’ on Coronavirus Cure: ‘We Don’t Operate on How You Feel’
    The Daily Beast

    Dr. Fauci Shuts Down ‘Fox & Friends’ on Coronavirus Cure: ‘We Don’t Operate on How You Feel’

    Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci left the hosts of Fox & Friends disappointed and frustrated Friday when he threw cold water on their insistence that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine is a game-changing cure for the coronavirus. Citing a recent poll showing that 37 percent of doctors around the world feel the drug is currently the most effective treatment of COVID-19, co-host Steve Doocy added that frequent Fox News guest Dr. Mehmet Oz recently touted a small Chinese study that found the drug had some efficacy in treating the virus. Doocy went on to play a clip of Dr. Oz wondering whether Fauci was impressed with the results of that study.

  • Passover on Zoom: Jewish leaders split on digital Seders
    AFP

    Passover on Zoom: Jewish leaders split on digital Seders

    The Jewish holiday of Passover has long inspired intense debate, with favourite topics including whether Moses actually parted the Red Sea or if the Ten Plagues were an ethical response to enslavement. But with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, a previously unthinkable question has consumed Jewish debate less than a week before the holiday starts: is it permissible to hold the traditional Seder meal over Zoom? The videoconferencing application has emerged as an essential tool during a crisis that has confined people across the globe in their homes.

  • Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force
    Associated Press

    Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday named former Dallas police Chief David Brown to head the police force in the nation's third largest city, touting his humility and calling him “a leader who commands respect.” Lightfoot introduced Brown as the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department during a news conference, saying he's the right man for the job. The announcement came hours after Lightfoot announced that a member of the police force had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

  • Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
    Reuters

    Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

    Cases rose by 6,156, compared with the previous day and the death toll climbed by 140. Italy will extend lockdown restrictions to April 13, as data from this week suggests a slowdown of growth in total cases, though its national health institute says official death toll could be underestimated. Cases in Spain topped 100,000 on Wednesday, and two planes with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.

  • The No. 1 way to prevent coronavirus isn't wearing a face mask
    CBS News

    The No. 1 way to prevent coronavirus isn't wearing a face mask

    Editor's note: , is a small business based in Texas with only 100 employees. And while they have no problem fulfilling America's normal demand for face masks and respirators, they are now struggling to keep up. Mike Bowen, the company's executive vice president, told CBS News that they now field orders of up to 100 million face masks and respirators a day.

  • Working on a cruise ship can be brutal — but 2 lawyers who represent cruise workers explain why even terrible cruise-ship jobs can be attractive
    Business Insider

    Working on a cruise ship can be brutal — but 2 lawyers who represent cruise workers explain why even terrible cruise-ship jobs can be attractive

    Don Ryan/Associated Press Working on a cruise ship may sound like a good opportunity for those wanting to travel, but two lawyers who represent cruise-line workers and passengers told Business Insider that the reality is often a lot less glamorous. The hours are long, the pay is low, and initial medical care for injuries can be inadequate. Cruise lines can get away with treating their lowest-paid workers poorly because they recruit them from countries with limited economic opportunities, the lawyers said.

  • The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs
    National Review

    The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

    It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that he presents, obtained from public records posted on the Internet, checks out. The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China indeed posted a job opening on November 18, 2019, “asking for scientists to come research the relationship between the coronavirus and bats.”

  • Two years before coronavirus, CDC warned of a coming pandemic
    Yahoo News

    Two years before coronavirus, CDC warned of a coming pandemic

    Two years ago, some of the nation's top public health officials gathered in an auditorium at Emory University in Atlanta to commemorate the 1918 influenza pandemic — also known as “the Spanish flu” — which had killed as many as 40 million people as it swept the globe. Implicit was the understanding that while the 1918 pandemic was a singular catastrophe, conditions in the 21st century were ideal for another outbreak. Long before the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, and then soon spread to nearly every country on Earth, the 2018 conference offered proof that epidemiologists at the CDC and other institutions were aware that a new pandemic was poised to strike.

  • Japan Fears Country on ‘Brink of the Brink’ of Virus Surge
    Bloomberg

    Japan Fears Country on ‘Brink of the Brink’ of Virus Surge

    Japan is bracing for an explosive surge in coronavirus infections cases, senior government officials said, while continuing to resist calls to declare a state of emergency to fight the pandemic. We are really continuing on the brink of the brink,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Friday in Tokyo, one of several fresh warnings about the potential for a more widespread outbreak. Nishimura said that the government was concerned about the capital, where confirmed infections have more than doubled in a week to almost 700.

  • Coronavirus poses special risk to millions of Americans with diabetes
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus poses special risk to millions of Americans with diabetes

    As the worsening coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country, millions of Americans living with diabetes face heightened risks from COVID-19. Around 30 million Americans have diabetes, mostly of the type II (previously called “adult-onset”) variety. A quarter of U.S. adults with diabetes are over 65, an age that has been shown to delineate increased COVID-19 mortality rates.

  • 27 Best Home Office Decor Ideas to Keep You in the Zone
    Architectural Digest

    27 Best Home Office Decor Ideas to Keep You in the Zone

    Work from home and keep your sanity with these decor ideas that will help Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump says he doesn’t want a nationwide stay-at-home order because some states don’t have a high number of coronavirus cases
    Yahoo News Video

    Trump says he doesn’t want a nationwide stay-at-home order because some states don’t have a high number of coronavirus cases

    At the coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump said he didn't want to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order to fight the pandemic because there are some states that don't have a large number of positive coronavirus cases.

  • ‘New York Is in Crisis’: Cuomo Pleads for Help as State Suffers Worst Single-Day Death Toll
    The Daily Beast

    ‘New York Is in Crisis’: Cuomo Pleads for Help as State Suffers Worst Single-Day Death Toll

    More people in New York State have died in the last 24 hours than in most of March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday—but the Empire State, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., is still struggling to find enough medical equipment to combat the pandemic. “The curve continues to go up,” Cuomo said at a Friday briefing in Albany, adding that, in the last day, the state saw its “highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started.” “New York is in crisis," he said.

  • Pakistan worshippers clash with police trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown
    Reuters

    Pakistan worshippers clash with police trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown

    Pakistani Muslims at a Karachi mosque clashed with baton-wielding police trying to enforce new curbs on gatherings to prevent Friday prayers and contain coronavirus infections, officials said. TV footage showed dozens of people chasing two police vehicles and pelting them with stones as an officer fired in the air to disperse the crowd. After failing to persuade worshippers to pray at home last week, the government in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, home to the financial hub of Karachi, enforced a lockdown for three hours beginning at noon on Friday, officials said.

  • Coronavirus map of the US: latest cases state by state
    The Guardian

    Coronavirus map of the US: latest cases state by state

    The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 continues to grow in the US. Mike Pence, the vice-president, is overseeing the US response to the coronavirus. So far, 80% of patients experience a mild form of the illness, which can include a fever and pneumonia, and many of these cases require little to no medical intervention.

  • World leaders say they have so far failed to identify a single coronavirus antibody test which is accurate enough for use
    Business Insider

    World leaders say they have so far failed to identify a single coronavirus antibody test which is accurate enough for use

    G7 leaders on Friday discussed the search for a home coronavirus antibody test that could allow an early exit from the international COVID-19 lockdown. The tests are designed to detect whether somebody has ever contracted the coronavirus. If successful, such tests could allow the roll-out of so-called "immunity passports" allowing people to leave the coronavirus lockdown early.

  • Associated Press

    US trade gap falls to $39.9 in February, lowest since 2016

    The U.S. trade deficit tumbled in February to the lowest level since 2016 as exports fell and imports fell more. The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2% to $39.9 billion in February, the lowest since September 2016. President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to reduce America's massive trade imbalances, especially with China.

  • Pelosi forming House committee to investigate the coronavirus outbreak
    NBC News

    Pelosi forming House committee to investigate the coronavirus outbreak

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday that a bipartisan House committee will investigate the federal response to coronavirus pandemic and ensure that congressional funding is spent wisely. “The committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus, and to assure that the taxpayer dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief and benefit our economy,” Pelosi said during a conference call with reporters. House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., will chair the newly formed House committee, Pelosi said.

  • Birx: 5 states could be among next coronavirus 'hot spots'
    Yahoo News Video

    Birx: 5 states could be among next coronavirus 'hot spots'

    Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, listed several states that could be the next “hot spots” for large numbers of COVID-19 cases, based on how many positive cases they have now.

  • India’s Virus Hotspots Spur Nationwide Search For Infections
    Bloomberg

    India’s Virus Hotspots Spur Nationwide Search For Infections

    In the capital New Delhi, thousands of Muslims attended a gathering in mid-March that is now the focus of an urgent contact tracing effort stretching though several states and into Southeast Asia. In a separate cluster, as many as 30,000 people are under strict quarantine in the northern state of Punjab after a Sikh priest, Baldev Singh, refused to self-isolate after returning from a trip to Europe. With barely 48,000 tests conducted in a nation of 1.3 billion people -- and the Ministry of Health's confirmation that India is utilizing less than 40% of its available testing capacity -- virology experts say the true rate of infection in the country could be much higher.

  • Jared Kushner doesn't appear to know how the federal stockpile works
    The Week

    Jared Kushner doesn't appear to know how the federal stockpile works

    Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, raised eyebrows on Thursday when he referred to the Strategic National Stockpile as "our stockpile." Amid the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the country are asking for more personal protective equipment and ventilators, in order to keep workers safe and treat seriously-ill patients. States in turn are requesting help from the federal government to fill these needs, but their appeals have left Kushner flummoxed.

  • 10 Great Deals on Apparel From REI’s 25% off Sale
    Popular Mechanics

    10 Great Deals on Apparel From REI’s 25% off Sale

    Act fast to score discounts on Patagonia, Nike, Smartwool, and more. From Popular Mechanics