Jul. 19—ASHTABULA

—A fatal drug overdose was reported in the 2200 block of West 13th Street at 2:15 p.m. July 15.

—A structure fire was reported in the 3800 block of Station Avenue at 2:40 p.m. July 15.

—An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 4:18 p.m. July 15.

—Aggravated menacing was reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 4:45 p.m. July 15.

—An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Norman Avenue at 1:26 p.m. July 16.

—A vehicle reportedly backed into a boat trailer on Minnesota Avenue at 3:13 p.m. July 16.

—A drug overdose was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 3:36 p.m. July 16.

—A burglary and theft were reported in the 2100 block of Cemetery Road at 4:25 p.m. July 16.

—An assault was reported at Circle K on Lake Avenue at 6:26 p.m. July 16.

—A male was arrested on a warrant in the 6100 block of Woodman Avenue at 9 p.m. July 16.

—Menacing was reported in the 4800 block of Benefit Avenue at 9:34 p.m. July 16.

—Heroin was recovered from the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 12:10 a.m. July 17.

—A man on parole was found trafficking drugs in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 12:41 a.m. July 17.

—A disturbance was reported on Fox Drive at 1:48 a.m. July 17.

—A runaway juvenile was reported in the 5800 block of Adams Avenue at 2 a.m. July 17.

—A fight was reported at the Eagles Club, 527 Center St., at 2:51 a.m. July 17.

—A drug overdose was reported in the 5700 block of Woodman Avenue at 3:20 a.m. July 17.

—A sex offense was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 10 a.m. July 17.

—Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 1:11 p.m. July 17.

—A bicycle reportedly ran into a mail truck on Main Avenue at 3:42 p.m. July 17.

—Menacing was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:43 p.m. July 17.

—A medical call was received from the 5400 block of Adams Avenue at 3:43 p.m. July 17.

—Theft was reported in the 5600 block of Adams Avenue at 1:13 a.m. July 18.

—A disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 1:52 a.m. July 18.