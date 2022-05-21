May 21—ASHTABULA

—A dog reportedly bit another dog in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 11:21 a.m. May 19.

—A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 2 p.m. May 19. The driver was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

—Improper handling of a firearm was reported in the 6400 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 3:38 p.m. May19. One male is facing firearm-related charges.

—A stolen vehicle was reported on West 53rd Street at 5:11 p.m. May 19.

—Fraud was reported in the 1900 block of Thistlewood Court at 5:15 p.m. May 19.

—Petty theft was reported in the 1500 block of Laird Drive at 5:43 p.m. May 19.

—Menacing was reported in the 3200 block of Glover Drive at 9 p.m. May 19.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 6200 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 11:29 p.m. May 19.

—A firearm was seized from the 3400 block of Superior Avenue at 8 a.m. May 20.

—A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of West 39th Street at 8:21 a.m. May 20.

—An animal complaint was received from the 600 block of West 57th Street at 8:24 a.m. May 20.