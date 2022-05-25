May 25—ASHTABULA

—Petty theft from a building in the 3100 block of Johnson Court was reported at 3 a.m. May 23.

—A man was arrested on warrants in the 1500 block of West Prospect Road at 3:42 a.m. May 23.

—A traffic stop at Anne Avenue and West 34th Street at 7:47 a.m. May 23 resulted in the driver being cited for driving without a valid license.

—Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 8:40 a.m. May 23.

—A traffic stop at West 58th Street and Nathan Avenue at 2:30 p.m. May 23 resulted in a man facing felony drug charges and a citation for no operator's license.