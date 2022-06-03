Jun. 3—ASHTABULA

—A disturbance was reported at Walnut Beach at 10 a.m. June 1.

—Code enforcement was called for a report of a junk vehicle in the 4200 block of State Road at 1:14 p.m. June 1.

—An assault was reported in the 4000 block of Park Avenue at 2 p.m. June 1.

—A warrant was served in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 3:11 p.m. June 1.

—A domestic altercation was reported in the 700 block of West 57th Street at 4:30 p.m. June 1.

—An Ashtabula Police Department's K-9 was asked to assist another agency in a traffic stop at Fargo Drive and East Prospect Road at 9:35 p.m. June 1.

—A child custody issue was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Hill Road at 11:45 p.m. June 1.

—An assault was reported in the 1000 block of Bridge Street at 1:30 a.m. June 2.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of West 29th Street at 3 a.m. June 2.

—Felonious assault was reported at West 52nd Street and Madison Avenue at 4 a.m. June 2.

—A vehicle was towed from East 46th Street and Topper Avenue at 4:38 a.m. June 2.

—Criminal damaging was reported in the 4900 block of Cornell Avenue at 5 a.m. June 2.

—Theft of a 2006 dark purple Cadillac was reported in the 800 block of West 41st Street at 9 a.m. June 2. The owner said he left the keys in the car and someone stole it.