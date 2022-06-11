Jun. 11—ASHTABULA

—Telephone harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 2:35 a.m. June 9.

—A drug overdose was reported in the 5600 block of Dunbar Avenue at 4 a.m. June 9.

—A burglary and assault were reported in the 400 block of West 52nd Street at 4:13 a.m. June 9.

—A fatal drug overdose was reported in the 4300 block of Birchwood Avenue at 4:41 a.m. June 9.

—Menacing was reported in the 800 block of West Prospect Road at 5:15 a.m. June 9.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of West 58th Street at 5:22 a.m. June 9. A male was arrested.

—Breaking and entering were reported at a storage locker in the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue at 5:31 a.m. June 9.

—A missing juvenile was found on West 46th Street at 9 a.m. June 9.

—Theft of electricity from an elderly neighbor was reported in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 4:28 p.m. June 9.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 5:29 p.m. June 9.

—A traffic stop for operating a vehicle without lights was made at Main Avenue and West 53rd Street at 2 a.m. June 10.

—A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Thayer Avenue at 6:27 a.m. June 10.

—A drug overdose was reported in the 1000 block of East 17th Street at 6:30 a.m. June 10.