Jul. 8—ASHTABULA

—An inmate was taken to the hospital at 8 a.m. July 6.

—Necklaces were reported stolen from the 2400 block of Lake Avenue at 8:57 a.m. July 6.

—Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of West 47th Street at 9:20 a.m. July 6.

—An inmate from federal prison in Youngstown was transported to Ashtabula Municipal Court and then taken back down to federal prison at 1:16 p.m. July 6.

—Harassment was reported in the 2600 block of Arlington Avenue at 3:46 p.m. July 6.

—Suspicious activity in a vacant home in the 500 block of West 25th Street was reported at 4 p.m. July 6.

—Threats were reported in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue at 4:38 p.m. July 6.

—Grand theft was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 4:51 p.m. July 6.

—Aggravated menacing was reported in the 100 block of West 44th Street at 3:14 a.m. July 7.