Jun. 27----Assault with a vehicle was reported at West 44th Street and Main Avenue at 1:48 p.m. June 23.

—An intoxicated driver in a blue SUV was reported at the Conneaut Credit Union, 4220 Main Ave., at 2 p.m. June 23.

—A naked person was reported in the 300 block of Fox Drive at 4:30 p.m. June 23.

—An assault was reported to officers at the Justice Center at 10 p.m. June 23.

—Criminal damaging was reported in the 2000 block of East 43rd Street at 11:23 p.m. June 23.

—A burglary was reported in the 600 block of West 39th Street at 1 a.m. June 24.

—An assault was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. June 24.

—A man was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates during a traffic stop at Lake Avenue and Laird Drive at 4:47 a.m. June 24.

—Vandalism to a vehicle was reported in the 4200 block of Ann Avenue at 5:15 a.m. June 24.