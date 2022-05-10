May 10—ASHTABULA

—A felonious assault was reported in the 500 block of West 26th Street at 4 a.m. May 6.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 1800 block of Willow Arms Drive at 8:39 a.m. May 6.

—A theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 9:20 a.m. May 6.

—Telephone harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Norman Avenue at 1:06 p.m. May 6.

—Damage to a gazebo was reported in the 300 block of West 49th Street at 3:07 p.m. May 6.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of East 6th Street at 3:16 p.m. May 6.

—Theft was reported in the 1200 block of East 17th Street at 3:33 p.m. May 6.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of West 58th Street at 3:36 p.m. May 6. One arrest was made.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 4200 block of West Avenue at 3:56 p.m. May 6.

—An unwanted person was reported in the 1100 block of Harmon Road at 5:24 p.m. May 6.

—Road rage was reported in the vicinity of West 58th Street and Woodley Court at 5:28 p.m. May 6.

—Two adults were stopped at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 5:46 p.m. May 6 for having active warrants. Narcotics were found on the adults.

—A woman was assaulted by her boyfriend in the 2500 block of West 16th Street at 2 a.m. May 7.

—A stolen vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West 40th Street at 2:15 a.m. May 7.

—Criminal trespassing and illegal dumping were reported in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 2:21 a.m. May 7.

—Disorderly conduct and obstructing official business were reported in the 1000 block of Hamlin Drive at 2:23 a.m. May 7.

—Possession of heroin was observed by police in the 900 block of Seymour Drive at 3:30 a.m. May 7. The subject threw the drugs out the window upon seeing the police.

—A hit-skip accident was reported in the 900 block of Bridge Street at 9:49 a.m. May 7.

—Theft of shoes and cash were reported at the Justice Center at 10:53 a.m. May 7.

—Breaking and entering was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 1:54 p.m. May 7.

—Forgery to a prescription was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 2:49 p.m. May 7.

—Juvenile brothers fighting were reported in the 5500 block of Adams Avenue at 5:11 p.m. May 7.

—Suspicious activity was reported int he 1200 block of East 17th Street at 3:42 a.m. May 8.

—A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:53 a.m. May 8. The driver was found to have methamphetamines in his possession.

—A woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Route 84 and Austinburg Road at 3:55 a.m. May 8.

—A man was arrested on a felony warrant out of Cuyahoga County at West Prospect Road and West Avenue at 4 a.m. May 8.

—A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 4:12 a.m. May 8.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 500 block of Allen Avenue at 11:26 a.m. May 8.

—Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road at 12:05 p.m. May 8.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 5800 block of Knollwood Avenue at 9:45 p.m. May 8.

—Criminal damaging was reported in the 5200 block of Adams Avenue at 6 p.m. May 8.