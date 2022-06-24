Jun. 24—ASHTABULA

—An inmate at the city jail was taken to the hospital for a bug bite at 1 a.m. June 22.

—A traffic stop in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 11:21 a.m. June 22 resulted in the driver cited for no driver's license and expired plates.

—Police responded to a report of a psychiatric incident in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 11:22 a.m. June 22. One person was taken to the hospital.

—Breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Bridge Street at 4 p.m. June 22.

—Breaking and entering was reported in the 1200 block of Bridge Street at 6:35 p.m. June 22. One arrest was made.

—Theft was reported on Kain Avenue at 2 a.m. June 23.

—A burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 2:30 a.m. June 23.