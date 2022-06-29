Jun. 29—ASHTABULA

—A disturbance was reported in the 3700 block of Station Avenue at 8 a.m. June 25.

—A stolen catalytic converter was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 8:21 a.m. June 25.

—An assault was reported at Main Avenue and West 44th Street at 3:50 p.m. June 25.

—A strange-acting man was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 4 p.m. June 25.

—An assault was reported in the 500 block of West 54th Street at 11:36 p.m. June 25.

—Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 1:40 a.m. June 26.

—A domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of East 15th Street at 6:40 a.m. June 26.

—Menacing was reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 4:12 p.m. June 26.

—A individual was cited for blocking the transient dock for an extended period of time in the 400 block of Petros Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. June 26.

—A man was arrested for having weapons while under disability and inducing panic in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 8 p.m. June 26.

—Aggravated disorderly conduct was reported in the 1800 block of West 8th Street at 8:07 p.m. June 26.