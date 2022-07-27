Jul. 27—ASHTABULA

—Vandalism was reported in the 4700 block of Park Avenue at 10:20 a.m. July 25.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of Lake Avenue at noon July 25, when a passerby saw a woman trying to escape a vehicle.

—A woman was cited for driving under suspension at West Avenue and Hamlin Drive at 3 a.m. July 26. The vehicle was towed.

—Theft of a cell phone was reported in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 3:24 a.m. July 26. The phone was recovered and the perpetrator was arrested.

—A vehicle was towed from the 500 block of West 44th Street at 3:34 a.m. July 26.

—A drug overdose was reported in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 3:45 a.m. July 26.

—An accident with an injury was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road at 8 a.m. July 26.

—Domestic violence was reported in the 5700 block of McCreery Avenue at 8:21 a.m. July 26.

—A medical incident occurred in the jail at the Justice Center at 8:51 a.m. July 26.