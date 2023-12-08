Ashtabula auto dealer earns national recognition from Byrider

Dec. 8—ASHTABULA — Byrider, one of America's largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchises, presented the President's Award to Chris McPhie, Greg Barrett, and their team for their performance throughout 2023 at the company's annual convention.

The dealership ranked seventh nationwide for the entire Byrider system. Four locations owned by McPhie and Barrett placed in the top 15 nationally.

McPhie and Barrett were also nominated for Franchisee of the Year. The pair operate seven Byrider locations in Ohio.

McPhie owns an additional dealership in North Carolina. The convention was held last month in Marco Island, Fla.

The President's Award recognizes a location's performance in the Byrider's store ranking system.

Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said, "Chris, Greg, and their team continue exceeding our customers' expectations by doing everything possible to maximize our customers' opportunity to advance with us. Their commitment powers their operation and contributes to the overall success of Byrider every year."