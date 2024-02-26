Ashtabula County Board of Elections seeking additional poll workers

Feb. 26—The Ashtabula County Board of Elections is seeking registered voters to work as poll workers in this year's primary and general elections.

The elections will take place on March 19 and Nov. 5, according to a press release from the board of elections. Poll workers will be paid $121 for working the elections, and $10 for attending a one-hour, mandatory training session at the Board of Elections' Jefferson office.

Any county resident registered to vote is eligible to be a poll worker.

Working on Election day will run from 6 a.m. to between 7:30 and 8 p.m., according to the release. Poll workers will receive two breaks during the day, and a one-hour lunch break.

Anyone interested in being a poll worker should call the Board of Elections' office at 440-576-6915.

This year, in addition to the presidential race and contested U.S. House and Senate primaries, there are two candidates running on the Republican side in both the 32nd Ohio Senate and the 65th Ohio House races, and a primary between two Democratic candidates for the Ashtabula County Clerk of Courts nomination, according to the board of elections website.

There are also a number of local levies and bonds on the ballot in March.