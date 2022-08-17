Ashtabula County Grand Jury Indictments

Aug. 17—EDITOR'S NOTE — The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. All information is taken from Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

—Andrew Zendarski-Metcalf, of 1466 West 9th Street, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of trafficking in marijuana, fifth-degree felonies.

Zendarski-Metcalf is accused of possessing $349 in currency and preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing less than 200 grams of marijuana on Dec. 4, 2020.

—Charles Leste Brown III, of 13079 Ridge Road, Lot D9, West Springfield, Pennsylvania, was indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

Brown is accused possessing a fentanyl-related compound on Nov. 28, 2021.

—Gabriele Marie Reo, of 3817 Austin Road, Lot 17, Geneva, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Reo is accused of receiving a stolen property on Nov. 2, 2021.

—Joseph Ralph Janson, of 6329 Edward Avenue, Ashtabula, was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Janson is accused of preparing to ship, shipping, transporting, delivering, preparing to distribute or distributing 19.59 grams of methamphetamine and possessing 2.44 grams of Psilocyn on Dec. 20, 2021.

—Harold Ray Curry Jr., of 11104 Plymouth Avenue, Garfield Heights, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Curry is accused of stealing a vehicle on March 20.

—Heather Jean Smith, of 261 Park Place, Conneaut, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Smith is accused of possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine on April 2, 2021.

—David Lee Stoakes, of 2451 Sodom Road, Orwell, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

Stoakes is accused of causing harm to a family or household member on June 5, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.

—Carrie Dawn Swope, of 6844 Lindsley Avenue, Lot C, Andover, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Swope is accused of receiving a stolen vehicle on April 15, 2021.

—Andrew Jerry Solarek Jr., of 3580 Sentinel Road, Dorset, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Solarek is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member with a weapon on June 6, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.

—Michael William Rivera, of 4850 Fess Drive, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Rivera is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on June 14, after previously being convicted of a domestic violence offense.

—Ryan Anthony Gaylord, 5501 West Maple Road, Geneva, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Gaylord is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on June 19, after previously being convicted of two domestic violence offenses.

—Mark Alan Thomason, of 515 Penny Lane, Jefferson, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Thomason is accused of causing serious physical harm to a family or household member on July 3.