Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff declares candidacy for re-election

Dec. 1—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff has made it official — she's running for re-election.

Since taking office, Maki-Cliff says she delivered on her promise to enhance accessibility, implement innovative financial strategies, and improve communication with taxpayers.

"One of my key accomplishments has been the extension of office hours, ensuring that the Treasurer's Office is now open to the public on a full-time basis," she said. "This move, coupled with diversified payment options and the introduction of email billing, has not only increased efficiency but has also garnered positive feedback from the community."

Under Maki-Cliff's stewardship, delinquent tax collection has doubled, achieving record-setting collections both in percentage terms and dollars paid.

In a significant win for Ashtabula County, Maki-Cliff, who serves as the chair of the Ashtabula County Land Bank, successfully secured a $600,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development. These funds have been allocated towards the demolition of 30 blighted and abandoned properties throughout the county, furthering revitalization efforts.

The Ohio Land Bank Association recently invited Maki-Cliff to serve on their Policy and Advocacy Committee beginning in 2024.

Maki-Cliff said her proactive approach to financial management is evident in the remarkable growth of investment income. What was just over $200,000 in interest income when she took office has now surpassed $2.5 million, reaching an all-time record high for Ashtabula County.

She also serves on the County Treasurer's Association of Ohio Legislative Committee and Manufactured Homes Committee.

"I am honored to officially declare my candidacy for re-election as Ashtabula Count Treasurer," she said. "Over the past two years we have achieved significant milestones in financial management and community engagement. I am eager to build upon this foundation and continue working tirelessly for the benefit of the residents of Ashtabula County."