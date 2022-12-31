Ashtabula County's top stories of 2022

Dec. 31—By BRIAN HAYTCHER

bhaytcher@starbeacon.com

As 2022 fades into 2023, here is a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year that was in Ashtabula County.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake

Will the lodge be transferred to the state, or won't it? That was the question that occupied the minds of many in Ashtabula County, throughout the year. Last year, a pair of provisions in the state's budget required the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to purchase the lodge from the county for an amount of money equal to the remaining debt on the lodge. Negotiations between the county and ODNR were on-going throughout 2022.

During the year, the commissioners said multiple times they were seeking a tweak to the language in the legislation that would allow the county to remain in control of the lodge, while still receiving money to pay for the debt.

Earlier this month, in the last bill that passed the state legislature for the year, that tweak was approved, allocating just under $14 million to Ashtabula County to be used to pay down the debt, with any remaining funds to be used for deferred maintenance on the lodge.

ACMC's new Patient Care Tower

The changes at ACMC were impossible to miss for anyone who drove by the hospital in the second half of 2022, as work started on ACMC's new patient care tower.

The 115,000 square foot tower's opening is tentatively scheduled for 2024. It is the first major addition to the campus in more than 40 years. The tower will contain 55 new private patient rooms, a new ICU, five new operating rooms and 24 new emergency department rooms.

The project will also include the renovation of 16,500 square feet of the hospital's current facility.

The renovations will also create two roads leading to the emergency department, one road for patients and one road for ambulances.

Jefferson's historic playoff run

The Jefferson Falcons accomplished something rare for Ashtabula County high school football teams: they won their region, and advanced to a state semifinal, before falling to the eventual state champion.

Story continues

The Falcons finished the regular season with a 7-3 record, then beat Poland, Girard, Canton South, and West Branch to win Region 13.

The village of Jefferson and the surrounding area gave the team a memorable send-off before each playoff game, and a hero's welcome when they returned.

In the state semifinal, though, Jefferson met eventual state champion Glenville and lost 52-7, ending the Falcons' historic run.

Falcons coach Brandon Hanna was eventually named the Division IV Coach of the Year in Ohio.

Gurto cases finally resolved

After years of delays in his two criminal cases, Joshua Gurto was finally convicted and sentenced this year.

Gurto was initially charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, in relation to the 2017 death of 13-month-old Sereniti Sutley, the daughter of Gurto's then-girlfriend, Kelsie Blankenship.

Gurto fled after the area and was found three weeks later and brought back to Ashtabula County.

In 2020, he was indicted again, this time on two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, in an unrelated case from Conneaut in 2002.

Gurto's trials were delayed multiple times, and in late 2021, the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office and defense attorneys proposed a plea deal to resolve all of the charges against Gurto. The deal was rejected by Judge Marianne Sezon. In January of 2022, Sezon recused herself from the case after Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court to have her removed from the case.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove was assigned to the case, and on the day jury selection was set to begin in the aggravated burglary and rape case, Gurto pleaded guilty to all of the charges in the indictment. That afternoon, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Gurto was given credit for 515 days in jail in that case.

In July, the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office filed to drop all but two of the charges against Gurto, and amend one of the remaining murder charges to involuntary manslaughter. Cosgrove agreed, and Gurto pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Cosgrove sentenced Gurto to an additional eight years in prison, bringing his total sentence to 36 years in prison.

Suspect arrested in Meola murder

The community was rocked in 2019 when local caterer Tim Meola was murdered. His vehicle was stolen, and though it was found a few days later, no arrests were made in the case for more than two years.

Then, in July, Demarco Jones, of Euclid, was arrested for the murder. Jones has since been charged with five counts of aggravated murder and six counts of murder, as well as two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, grand theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Jones has pleaded not guilty. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, and a jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Seuffert resigns from AACS board

Former Ashtabula Area City Schools board member Christine Seuffert resigned from her position in July, after months of controversy.

Issues started when an anonymous letter accused her of inappropriate behavior involving students from more than 30 years ago, when she was a teacher in the district.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office investigated the allegations and interviewed alleged victims before determining that the statute of limitations had passed, and no charges were ever filed in the case.

Several months after that decision, and after the rest of the board asked her to do so, Seuffert resigned.

Volpi convicted and sentenced

Former Ashtabula business owner Thomas Volpi will spend the next three and a half to four decades behind bars, after being convicted of one count of rape, five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Volpi was charged in a 39-count indictment in August of 2019.

In June of this year, Volpi was found guilty on 11 counts, and in August, Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris sentenced Volpi to 36 to 41.5 years in prison, the maximum sentence.

Constitutional carry in Ohio

Early in 2022, the Ohio legislature approved a bill removing the requirement for state residents to have a concealed carry license to carry a concealed weapon, for Ohioans 21 years and older. The bill went into effect in June.

Local law enforcement encouraged people planning to take part in constitutional carry to read up on the law. Law enforcement and CCW instructors also recommended that people still take part in CCW training. With an Ohio CCW license, a person will be able to carry a concealed handgun in states that have reciprocal agreements with Ohio.

UH Conneaut 100th Anniversary

This year also marked 100 years since the founding of UH Conneaut, formerly Brown Memorial Hospital.

The hospital was opened in 1922 as Brown Memorial Hospital, and joined University Hospitals in 1997. The hospital system hosted a weekend of events to celebrate the centennial in October, with a dinner taking place on Oct. 21, and a community day at the hospital on Oct. 22.

At the community day, UH staff announced that they believed the fundraising goal for the a new Seidman Cancer Center at the hospital had been met.

COVID-19, the flu and RSV

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact daily life in Ashtabula County and elsewhere. The Ohio Department of Health reports there have been a total of 25,185 COVID cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,546 hospitalizations and 462 deaths.

In addition, in November, the CDC reported that RSV and flu cases started started rising earlier than usual this year. According to ODH, there have been 37 flu-associated hospitalizations so far this flu season in Ashtabula County.

Jones ordered to be re-sentenced

Odraye Jones will be sentenced again on the orders of a U.S. Appeals Court.

Jones was convicted in 1998 of killing Ashtabula Police Officer William Glover, and sentenced to death.

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals found that Jones' attorneys failed to push back against what it calledracist testimony during the sentencing phase of the trial.

A date for the new sentencing phase has not yet been set, according to court records.

Stanley pleads guilty in wife's murder

Years after Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi's murder, her estranged husband, Jeffrey Stanley, pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to her death.

Stanley pleaded guilty to one count of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse on Dec. 1, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The sentence will be served concurrently with a 11-year federal sentence Stanley is currently serving on child pornography charges.