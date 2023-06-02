Ashtabula Elks Lodge thief ordered to pay restitution for stealing money

Jun. 2—JEFFERSON — A former Ashtabula Elks Lodge member stole $82,500 in gambling machine profits over a period of four years, according to prosecutors.

Eighteen months later, Joseph W. Pierce, 74, of Ashtabula, was ordered to pay back $45,000 in restitution — all in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Pierce must pay the Ashtabula Chapter of the Elks Lodge No. 208 at least $750 a month for the next five years, according to the plea agreement.

"We trusted Joe at the Elks; he was an outstanding member of the club," said Don Meola, treasurer of the lodge. "What he did was uncalled for. Part of the money, $22,000, was supposed to go to charity. So, we're on the hook for that."

Pierce apologized to three of his former friends from the Elks, who attended the sentencing Thursday afternoon. Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris presided over the sentencing hearing.

"I apologize for my behavior; I have a gambling problem," Pierce said. "I've stopped gambling and drinking."

Harris reminded Pierce he will be on probation for the next five years and must comply with certain stipulations: No gambling, no drinking, no drugs, no casinos and no bars.

"Restitution absolutely has to be paid," Harris said.

Meola said the Elks board of directors approved the plea agreement to convict Pierce of felony grand theft with a recommendation of community control as long as Pierce agreed to pay back the Elks $45,000, which cannot be discharged by bankruptcy.

Pierce pleaded guilty on April 21 to one count of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, according to court records. The second count of grand theft, also a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiation, records show.

Count one charged Pierce took more than $36,000 from the lodge between Oct. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the indictment.

Count two charged Pierce stole more than $46,500 from the lodge between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the indictment. That charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Pierce served no jail time for the crime as part of the plea deal.

Pierce served as "trustee chair" of the lodge. As a trustee in charge of gambling operations, Pierce had access to the Andover Bank account where funds were deposited from the gambling profits.

In early July 2022, the lodge treasurer reported money missing from gambling machine profits, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

An audit of last year's gambling machines revealed the discrepancy, according to a sheriff's report.

When detectives first questioned Pierce, he took issue with the amount alleged to have been stolen. He later admitted he had taken some of the money and confirmed that no one else could have done it, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said in a press release.

"A plea agreement was worked out between the defendant, the prosecutor, Michael J. Bodyke, the court and the Elks board of directors," O'Toole said.

The Elks Lodge No. 208 boasts about 800 members and operates out of a large lakefront building at 3115 Lake Road West.