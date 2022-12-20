Ashtabula Elks Lodge trustee chair indicted for grand theft

Dec. 20—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula County grand jury has indicted a 74-year-old Ashtabula man for allegedly stealing more than $82,500 from the Ashtabula Elks Lodge No. 208.

Joseph W. Pierce is charged with two counts of grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies, according to the indictment.

Count one charges Pierce took more than $36,000 from the lodge between Oct. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, according to the indictment.

Count two charges Pierce stole more than $46,500 from the lodge between Jan. 1, 2018 and Oct. 1, 2020, according to the indictment.

Pierce's arraignment has not yet been set by the court as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Common Pleas Court records.

According to the Elks Lodge No. 208 website, Pierce serves as "trustee chair" of the lodge.

In early July, members of the lodge reported money missing from gambling machine profits, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

In a July 26, 2022 letter addressed to all Elks members, Exalted Ruler Bill Rogers, alerted members that money was missing from the gambling account and authorities were investigating the matter.

An audit of last year's gambling machines revealed the discrepancy, according to a sheriff's report.

At first, an Elks officer told investigators about $35,400 was missing from the gambling machine profits from the time period of October 2020 to December 2021, but further investigation revealed more money had been stolen over a longer period of time, according to sheriff's reports.

The Elks Lodge No. 208 has more than 800 members and operates out of a large lakefront building at 3115 Lake Road West.