Ashtabula fire causes $40,000 damage

Jan. 24—ASHTABULA — An estimated $40,000 damage was caused by a Monday night fire on Nathan Avenue, according to an Ashtabula Fire Department report.

The call came in at 9:32 p.m. on Monday and firefighters found light smoke coming from the second floor of a home in the 5200 block of Nathan Avenue.

"[The] occupant of the house advised us that everyone was out of the house and that there was a fire on the second floor," the report states. Firefighters advanced a hose line to the second floor and called in more firefighters.

"[An] interior crew on the second floor encountered a bedroom fire in the corner of the house. The fire was knocked down," the report states.

A search indicated there weren't any people in the home but a dog was found underneath a bed. "The dog ran out of the house and was with the owners," the report states.

Firefighters from Ashtabula Township and Saybrook Township conducted a secondary search and assisted at the scene. The report says FirstEnergy and East Ohio Gas were on scene to shut down utilities.

The report indicates the fire cause is undetermined but unintentional, the report states. It indicates that there was an estimated $30,000 in property damage and $10,000 in losses to the home's contents.