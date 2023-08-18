Ashtabula Lighthouse Restoration and Preservation Fish Fry today

Aug. 18—ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Lighthouse and Restoration Society will serve fish and shrimp today at its annual fish fry.

The fish fry will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at the main pavilion at Lake Shore Park.

The cost is $15 for fish or shrimp, a baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, roll and butter, and a beverage. Carryout is available.

George Hertzel will provide music. There will be raffle baskets, plus a 50/50 drawing and lighthouse items for sale. Tickets are available at the event.

Weather-permitting, tours of the lighthouse will be available for $25.

All proceeds benefit the lighthouse repairs and upkeep.

The Ashtabula lighthouse was built in 1905 and has guided countless ships and sailors through treacherous waters of Lake Erie.

Volunteers tend to the lighthouse. Roof repairs are needed and the shutters need painted and installed.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Debbie Santiana at (440) 319-4835 or email her at santiana@roadrunner.com