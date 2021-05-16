Ashtabula man dies in construction incident

May 16—SHAKER HEIGHTS — An Ashtabula man was killed in a construction incident in the 20000 block of Chagrin Boulevard on Friday afternoon, according to information released by the Shaker Heights Police Department.

"At approximately 12:45 p.m. [Friday] Shaker Heights police and Shaker Heights fire personnel responded to the 20000 block of Chagrin Boulevard to investigate a report of a man pinned under construction equipment," the press release states.

Emergency services workers extracted the 46-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also were called to the scene, the report states.

The victim's name has not been released and a call to the CCMEO was not returned on Saturday afternoon.