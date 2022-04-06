Ashtabula man faces felony charges after Sunday's shooting

Apr. 6—ASHTABULA — A 20-year-old Ashtabula man faces felony charges for his involvement in Sunday afternoon's shooting on Main Avenue, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

Brent Loveland, 3136 Chapel Road, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony for being a party to the alleged crime; domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Municipal Court records.

"Officers learned the incident allegedly began as an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend that escalated when each sought the assistance of family or friends," Cooper said. "The altercation ended when one of the boyfriend's friends shot one of the girlfriend's family members."

The victim, a 32-year-old male, was shot twice in the torso.

First responders transported the victim to Ashtabula Medical Center, where he was stabilized and later transported to another hospital for treatment, Cooper said.

Loveland was arrested a short time later while walking on West 58th Street, police said.

At Loveland's first court appearance Monday afternoon, bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend, according to court records.

The alleged shooter, a juvenile, is still at large, Chief Robert Stell said Tuesday.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and remain on the look-out for the juvenile, he said.