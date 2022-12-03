Ashtabula man given lengthy sentence in child porn case

Dec. 3—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula man will spend the next 42 to 45 years in prison after a jury convicted him of six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said.

Adam Michael Sovel, 26, was pronounced guilty on all counts at the close of his jury trial last October in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon's courtroom.

During the trial prosecutors revealed that Sovel had multiple images of child pornography on his laptop, depicting children ranging in age from toddler to prepubescent.

Sezon handed down the sentence on Monday.

In addition to the lengthy prison time, Sovel must register as a Tier II sex offender, and be subject to five years post-release control, according to court records.

Sovel was arraigned and pleaded not guilty last June to six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, all second-degree felonies.

Bond was set at $25,000 personal recognizance.

After the verdict, Sovel's bond was revoked. He awaited sentencing in the county jail.

"Crimes against children and those who are impaired are the most heinous crimes we encounter," O'Toole said. "It is imperative we prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."