Ashtabula man honors son through wreath distribution

Dec. 9—ASHTABULA — More than 11 years ago Ceejay Metcalf got the worst message a parent can get when he learned his only son was killed in Afghanistan in April 2012.

Sgt. Michael Metcalf joined the U.S. Army in March 2011 and was killed while serving with Company A, 2nd Battaltion, 504th Infantry Division. He had been in Afghanistan for two weeks.

Ceejay Metcalf now has the opportunity to transport wreaths from Maine to St. Louis to honor veterans through the Wreaths Across America program.

Metcalf and a fellow truck driver left Wednesday for Maine to pick up two tractor trailers full of wreaths to be transported to St. Louis for the WAA.

"I have been with Hogan [Trucking Company[ for 20 years," Metcalf said.

He said he has 18 months until retirement and he is thankful he has this opportunity.

"To have this opportunity to be a part of Wreaths Across America is emotionally charging to me and very meaningful to me," Metcalf said.

He calls it the most important thing he has done since his son's death.

"So many people have helped me to honor my son ... and I am grateful for all that support and the many friends I've made that have helped me to this day," he said. "This run is a little different as I am the part of this honor and an honor I never thought I would experience for my boy and many others."

Metcalf said this is the Hogan Trucking Company's first time involving the WAA in Ohio.

"It is a dream I never thought possible," he said.

The WAA program is scheduled for Dec. 16 in cemeteries nationwide.

A WAA ceremony is scheduled that day at Greenlawn Memory Gardens. Wreaths will be placed on graves at 10 a.m., with a ceremony at noon.