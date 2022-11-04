Ashtabula man must pay $1,500 to help APL care for his dogs

Nov. 4—ASHTABULA — An Ashtabula man accused of keeping his dogs in deplorable conditions must post $1,500 bond by Sunday, according to a Municipal Court official.

In turn, the money will be held for the Animal Protective League in Kingsville Township to help care of the dogs, according to a court official.

Scotty J. Brown Jr., 21, appeared Thursday morning in Municipal Court, facing charges that he neglected his dogs and kept them in filthy, feces-laden conditions, according to court records.

Last week, Judge Laura DiGiacomo ordered Brown's dogs to stay at the Animal Protective League in Kingsville Township.

A pretrial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 29, a court official said.

The city's animal control officer received a complaint on Oct. 17 concerning two dogs at a Summer Avenue residence, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered urine and animal feces throughout the first floor of the home, the report said.

The officer found a brown pit bull and a black collie that appeared to be malnourished and neglected, according to the report.

The dogs were removed from the house and taken to the Animal Protective League, where they are receiving proper care, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

Brown was cited for prohibitions concerning companion animals, misdemeanors of the first degree, Cooper said.