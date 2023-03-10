Ashtabula man nabbed for drugs and guns in Lake County

Mar. 10—CONCORD TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old Ashtabula man was arrested for felony drug possession and weapon charges following a traffic stop on Route 44 near Interstate 90.

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling at 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he stopped a vehicle, driven by Landon Hunter Lee Reynolds of Ashtabula, for an equipment violation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The officer detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Reynolds admitted that he was in possession of marijuana, reports show.

A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded handgun and an unloaded handgun. Serial numbers had been removed from both firearms, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Drug paraphernalia and small quantities of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms were also discovered inside the vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with non-compliance with the Constitutional Carry Law and provisions, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony, reports show.

The new Constitutional Carry Law permits a "qualifying adult" to legally carry, possess or conceal a handgun without having to obtain a concealed carry license or undergo the background check and firearm training that was previously required to obtain the concealed carry license under Ohio Revised Code.

Reynolds was also charged with two counts of defacing a firearm, possession of criminal tools, underaged alcohol possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and a standard equipment violation, all misdemeanors.

He was transported to the Lake County Jail. His arraignment was held Monday in Painesville Municipal Court, and he was later released on a $5,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8 a.m. March 14 in Painesville Municipal Court.