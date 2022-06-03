Ashtabula man one of eight indicted in cocaine trafficking operation

Jun. 3—CLEVELAND — An Ashtabula man is one of eight people charged Wednesday in a federal indictment accused of selling about 1,350 pounds of cocaine in northeast Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Justice released the 35-page indictment Thursday.

Marc Mahoney, 43, of North Royalton, who investigators said led a group of seven street-level drug dealers, brought cocaine from Mexico and then sold it to local dealers for redistribution. Mahoney made $20 million in cocaine sales from January 2019 to May 2022, according to the indictment.

In addition to Mahoney, those charged are: Deshon Knowles, 38, of Ashtabula; Hosea Lock, 53, of Cleveland; Jesse Bojorquez, 38, of Chula Vista, California; Jerome McGinns, 47, of Cleveland; Marquis Glenn, 36, of South Euclid; Desmond Smith, 31, of Westlake, and Sammy Abraham, 60, of Cleveland.

According to the indictment, on Oct. 25, 2021, Smith left his apartment in Westlake and drove his Camaro to meet Knowles in Cleveland, across the street from a warehouse frequented by Smith to conduct drug transactions.

The indictment alleges the two engaged in a drug transaction involving five ounces of cocaine and then Knowles got into his Lincoln and left the area. The next day, the two men talked on the phone about the pace at which Knowles was selling cocaine. Knowles told him he had two ounces left, according to the indictment.

Federal agents searched Mahoney's house and a storage unit linked to Bojoquez earlier this year.

They found more than $2.4 million in cash, a hand-written drug ledger and about 22 kilograms in cocaine, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Marshals arrested McGinnis, Glenn, Knowles and Abraham. Mahoney, Lock, Bojorquez and Smith already had been arrested. Each is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.

Mahoney is also charged with additional counts of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He allegedly bought several properties with cash from Rueben Schwartz of Conneaut to conceal his cocaine sale proceeds, according to the indictment.

Bojorquez is charged with an additional count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Smith is charged with additional counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He carried firearms to protect himself, his drugs and his drug money, according to the indictment.

All of the suspects are accused of using multiple phones and slang to conduct their drug trafficking activities, according to the indictment.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used wiretaps and surveillance to collect evidence against the men, according to court records.