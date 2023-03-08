Ashtabula Municipal Court: It's time to sweep away old fines

Mar. 8—ASHTABULA — Thoughts of warm weather brings about thoughts of spring cleaning at Ashtabula Municipal Court.

Residents can sweep away old fines when they make a payment March 27-31 on cases from 2021 or older.

"Hopefully defendants will take advantage of the opportunity the court is giving them," City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

A minimum payment of $100 must be made, and the court will double any qualifying payment.

Payments can be made at the Justice Center, 110 W. 44th St., or online (statutory fines and restitution are excluded).

The Spring Clean Up program includes probation fees, as well. A minimum payment of $20 must be made at court or online and the payment will be matched.

The Ashtabula Municipal Court is owed thousands of dollars in unpaid fines from criminal and traffic offenses and court costs.

Some of the unpaid fines go back decades and this is one way to reduce that debt while helping people who may not be able to afford to pay off their fines, according to court officials.

Visit the court's website at www.ashtabulamunicpalcourt.com to pay fines or for more information.