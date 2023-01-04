Ashtabula native to be extradited Jan. 13

Jan. 4—JEFFERSON — An Ashtabula native remains in the Ashtabula County Jail awaiting extradition to Florida for a capital sex crime involving a child under 12 years old allegedly committed in Manatee County.

David M. Naskali, 52, 6215 N. Ridge Road W., Ashtabula, was picked up on a warrant out of Florida on Nov. 6 at his residence by Ashtabula County Sheriff deputies, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

He is expected to be returned to Florida on Jan. 13, according to Manatee County court records.

His arraignment is set for 8:55 a.m. Jan. 27 before Manatee County Circuit Judge Frederick Mercurio, according to court records.

Naskali is being held in Jefferson on a $5 million cash or surety bond set by Eastern County Judge Harold Specht Jr., during an extradition hearing.

If convicted, Naskali faces life in prison, according to court records.

Naskali, who previously lived in Bradenton, Fla., also has an open domestic battery case in Manatee County, stemming from an incident with his now-ex-wife, who accused him of strangling her in 2015, according to court records.

The original charge, a felony, was reduced to a misdemeanor in 2015, but never closed, according to Manatee County Court records.

Naskali also is wanted for violating his probation in 2020, resulting from a 2019 domestic battery charge, court records show.

He left Bradenton and moved back to Ashtabula in February 2021, according to court records.