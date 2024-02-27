Ashtabula PD seizes firearms and illegal narcotics

Feb. 27—ASHTABULA — Members of the Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit/FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation on Feb. 21.

According to a press release, Investigators seized approximately 900 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of cocaine, 365 grams of marijuana, $1,100 in cash, digital scales and two firearms.

This investigation led to a search of a residence at a separate location, which resulted in the seizure of 62 additional firearms. The majority of them military-style rifles. Approximately 52 grams of methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, psilocybin mushrooms, a small quantity of cocaine, digital scales and drug packaging also were found, according to a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are forthcoming, according to the release.

The firearms have an estimated value of $75,000 and the narcotics have an estimated street value of $54,000, according to the release.

In 2023, the APDNIU/FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted multiple undercover investigations that resulted in seizures of approximately 1,905 grams of methamphetamine, 1,538 grams of fentanyl, 1,512 grams of marijuana, 1,737 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 26 fentanyl pills, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, 13 firearms and $26,334 in U.S. Currency, according to a release. All illegal narcotics seized have an estimated street value of over $390,000.

"These investigations throughout the year resulted in multiple arrests and convictions including several high-level narcotics dealers in our community," said FBI Safe Streets Task Force Lt. Mike Palinkas. "We are very pleased with our progress and we will continue to remain aggressive in the fight against illegal narcotics, guns and gang-related activities."

The Ashtabula Police Department encourages anyone with information pertaining to drugs, or other criminal activity to contact the APDNIU tip line at 440-992-7126.