Ashtabula police looking for 'BB gun bandit'

Jun. 18—ASHTABULA — Earlier this week, a plaza on the city's west side was under siege from what police believe was a BB gun or pellet gun.

Ashtabula police say several businesses in Ashtabula County Medical Center's Health and Wellness Plaza in the 2200 block of Lake Avenue had windows shot at, totaling several hundred dollars worth of damage to the property.

"We are cooperating with the Ashtabula Police Department and at this time have no information to share," ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski said Friday.

The front window of Premiere Fitness, 2231 Lake Ave., was shot once with what looks like a BB gun hole. The gunshots shattered windows further down the plaza.

Security video captured a screenshot of what they believe is a "kid on a bike" at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

The legal ramifications of juvenile vandalism depend on the severity of the property damage, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.

"If the damage is less than $1,000, then it's a misdemeanor," she said. "If the damage is to a business, and affects their ability to conduct their business, then it may be a felony."

For less than $200 in damages, a judge may impose up to a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail. For damages between $200-$1,000, up to a $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail. When it comes to damages greater than $1,000, a judge can order a $5,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

Anyone with any information on the vandalism should call the Ashtabula police tip line at 440-992-7126.