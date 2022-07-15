Ashtabula police search for man who escaped police custody

Jul. 15—ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Police Department is searching for a man who escaped custody Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Robert Stell said the man, a white male in his late 20s, lurched away from officers outside the Justice Center on West 44th Street.

"He ran towards the gulf and slid down the embankment into the gulf," Stell said. "We had eyes on him for awhile but he got away somehow."

Stell believes the man, a suspect in an on-going police investigation, found a good place to hide in the foliage and slipped away after dark.

"We flooded the area," he said. "He must have hunkered down in the tall grass and we just didn't see him."

Police did see the man sustained a gash on his forehead in his escape, Stell said.

The suspect was last seen wearing handcuffs in the front, a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol's helicopter could be seen hovering over the gulf area and downtown Ashtabula, in an attempt to help Ashtabula police nab the suspect.

Residents reported seeing police cars on the Spring Street bridge and the Route 20 viaduct until nightfall.

Anyone who has any information on the suspect's location or sees someone matching his description, should call the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.