Ashtabula police search for man who fled

Jul. 15—ASHTABULA — An Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter helped Ashtabula police search for a man who escaped their custody on Thursday, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

Stell said a white male in his 20s ran from the police. The OHP helicopter wwas in the area and offered to assist.

The helicopter could be seen hovering over the gulf area and downtown Ashtabula on Thursday evening. Stell said he had few details on the event.

The search was ongoing Thursday night.